'Mahama has experience to fix broken economy' – Mzbel

Ghanaian singer, Mzbel

Ghanaian hiplife artiste Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, known in showbiz circles as Mzbel, has urged Ghanaians to vote for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming December polls.

According to Mzbel, the NDC and Mr. Mahama have what it takes to turn the dire economic situation of the country around in order to alleviate the suffering of the people.



In a post on Facebook on Friday, 6 November 2020, the artist said: “Ghanaians need new opportunities for the development of their talents and skills. John Dramani Mahama and the NDC have the record and experience to turn around the dire economic situation in order to bring relief to the suffering masses of Ghana.”



The ‘Sixteen years’ maker added: “Vote No.2 for John Mahama #iTrustJM #AllGhanaiansMatter.”



Meanwhile, Mr Mahama has said he is not involving celebrities in his campaigns ahead of the 7 December 2020 polls because he does not want their career destroyed by it, since, in his view, such endorsements generate hatred for the artistes involved.

Speaking about the endorsement of President Nana Akufo-Addo by musicians Samini and Sarkodie, Mr Mahama said: “Musicians would make music for you and all that but it doesn’t really amount to endorsement”.



“We don’t understand some of these things. In Ghana, when a musician makes music for you or for a political party, then he comes against quite a lot of antipathy from the supporters of the other party and that shouldn’t be the case but unfortunately, that is what happens”, the presidential candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) told Accra-based Starr FM in an interview on Tuesday, 3 November 2020.



“And, so, in this particular campaign, I have tried to discourage, as much as possible, getting celebrities involved in our campaign because it leads to the destruction of their careers.



“And, so, if you’ve noticed, I haven’t gone around with celebrities and musicians and so on and so forth because our politics do not understand those things”, Mr. Mahama said.