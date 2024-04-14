Mahama has nothing to lose, don’t vote for him – Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong has told the people of Ghana not to vote for John Dramani Mahama.

He argues that the former President has nothing to lose and will therefore subject the people of Ghana to hardship if he is voted for.



He believes that the people of Ghana should vote for a president who has elections ahead of him and will be challenged to do better rather than someone who has no elections and will not be accountable to the good people of Ghana.



In a video that has since gone viral, the musician said “Mahama is coming for revenge. He is coming to pay the people of Ghana back. He does not have any election to contest so he should not be considered.

"Let’s vote for someone who will come and beg for our votes so that he will be accountable, not someone who does not have any election ahead of him. We will suffer if Mahama is given the nod to be president,” he said.



See the video below:



