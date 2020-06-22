24
Entertainment Mon, 22 Jun 2020

Mahama’s son 'destroys' John Dumelo in FIFA game

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama’s son, Sharaf Mahama, and John Dumelo decided to make the Father’s Day celebration special but it ended in tears for the actor/politician.

The aspiring Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon invited Sharaf — who is a professional footballer — over to his house yesterday to mark the Father’s Day celebration with a FIFA video game.

But Sharaf shockingly destroyed John Dumelo in a match that ended 8-0.

John Dumelo selected a stronger side, FC Barcelona, against a weaker side, PSG, however, he was overwhelmed and devastated by the end result.

Watch stunned John Dumelo below.

It ended 8-0 against the aspiring Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon.

