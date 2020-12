Maiden edition Ashanti Region Music Awards ends in grand style

Kweku Flick won the Hip Pop Song of the Year

Source: Konkonsa Nankwe

As Slated for Saturday,19th December 2020, the maiden edition of the ASHANTI REGION MUSIC AWARDS (ARMA) according to patrons and audience could be described as top tier standard, from the stage set-up, red carpet, artistes lined-up, performances, production and the host of the night.

The whole of KUMERICA on Saturday witnessed a night of glitz, glamour and thrills at the CCB- auditorium-KNUST full to capacity where patrons were treated to electrifying performances from music giants Strongman, Kunta Kinte (Bradez), Kweku Flick, Kofi Jamar, Yaw Tog, PHAIZE, Joseph Mensah, Odehye3ba Priscilla and a Host of other superstars.



Moderator of the night was ASHANTI region's most decorated event host PORTFOLIO who as usual never disappointed in doing what he the region lauds him for with MCNII as the red-carpet host. The event was streamed live on ONE HD TV & TV Africa.



ARMA was put together by 3D EVENTS with the support of MUSIGHA-ASHANTI chaired by Mad. Augustina Addison and below is the full list of winners for the various categories for the maiden edition of the "ASHANTI REGION MUSIC AWARDS"



ARTISTE OF THE YEAR FLOWKING STONE



MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR (MONEY) KWEKU FLICK



BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR CABUM FT SARKODIE AND STONEBWOY – ZAKARI



BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR FLOWKING STONE



SONG WRITER OF THE YEAR JOSEPH MENSAH (SINKETE)



HIGH LIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR OSEI TYCOON kweku HIGH LIFE SONG OF THE YEAR (NO FEARS) KOJO LEE

HIPLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR KING PALUTA



HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR (3HW3 PAPA) YAA JACKSON FT FAMEYE



BEST PRODUCER OF THE YEAR APYA



STUDENT ARTISTE OF THE YEAR ODEHYE3BA PRISCILLA



STUDENT SONG OF THE YEAR (BABY) NINO BROWN FT KWAME DOMA



TRADITIONAL ARTISTE/GROUP OF THE YEAR OHENEBA E.K



ARTISTE MANAGER OF THE YEAR RILEY



BEST PROMOTER OF THE YEAR BRIGHT DWOMOH (GHANASONGS.COM)



SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR KWEKU CHAINZ

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR MR. PERCY-KWAADONTO



NON ASHANTI ARTISTE OF THE YEAR MEGA BUSH



NON ASHANTI SONG OF THE YEAR NO WAY FOR SATAN- PROPHET ALBERT MC-WILLIAMS



NON ASHANTI GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR DORIS OWUSU ANSAH



NON ASHANTI GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR JESUS I LOVE YOU - PROPHET ALBERT MC-WILLIAMS



BEST POET OF THE YEAR AMANTO DE ROADMASTER



BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR ASAKAA BOYS



FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR ONYAMEBA BETTY (WON A ODO AWURADE)



NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR D.R. STONE

REGGAE /DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR A.D FRED



REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR (BADDER THAN BAD) KIPSIE UNRULY



BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR LADDER - LIL WIN FT ODEHYIE BA



HIP POP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR PHAIZE



HIP POP SONG OF THE YEAR MONEY -KWEKU FLICK



MUSIC VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR KOBBY SHOTS- BRA (FLOWKING STONE)



GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR FREDDIE FRIMPONG



GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR (SINKETE) OHEMAA EUNICE



AFRO POP SONG OF THE YEAR (MI DEY UP) KOFI JAMAR ft STONEBWOY

AFRO POP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR KOFI JAMAR



BEST RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR DJ AROMA (PURE FM, KUMASI)



RADIO/TV ENTERTAINMENT SHOW HOST GRADMASTER MURPHY (TODAYS TV/RADIO)



RADIO/TV ENTERTAINMENT SHOW DRIVE OF YOUR LIFE (Y FM, KUMASI)



ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA HOUSE OF THE YEAR PURE FM



MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR MR. BONEZ (KESSBEN TV)



ARTISTE DJ OF THE YEAR DJ AY – LILWIN



ALBUM OF THE YEAR 10AM – STRONGMAN



RECORD OF THE YEAR PILOOLO – STRONGMAN ft KELVINBWOY

