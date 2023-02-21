Majid shares how he discovered faith, entered into ministry

Prominent Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel

Prominent Ghanaian actor Majid Michel has shared the story of discovering his faith and how it has impacted his life and career.

In an interview on Hitz FM, Majid revealed that everything started when he was invited to speak at a career fair, but drifted from the topic for which he was invited, to discuss the Scriptures.



“It started with a friend of mine at a conference, it was a religious conference, and it was about careers. I was invited, and when I got there, I didn't say anything about my career, I started talking about the Bible,” he said.



At the conference, Majid mentioned that he piqued the interest of a pastor, who was pleased with his ideas and invited him to speak at his church.



He then recalled being requested to speak at other churches, where he soon became known as a minister.



“At this time, I started discovering things for myself, and there was a pastor at the conference who said, "Wow, I really enjoyed what you said; can you come to my church and come, and share this thing?

“So I went to his church, and when I went to his church, there was another pastor at his church that wanted me to talk to his church. That was how it started,” he added.



For Majid, his faith has played a significant role in his personal and professional lives, and he remains committed to sharing his beliefs.



