Majority of Ghanaian artistes who visit me are gospel singers - Spiritualist claims

Nana Adu Boafo says majority of his clients are gospel musician

Popular Ghanaian spiritualist and herbalist Nana Adu Boafo claims the majority of Ghanaian musicians who consult him for spiritual powers (juju) are gospel singers.

According to him, out of the many artistes who consult him, Gospel artistes form the majority.



He made this damning claim during an interview on Showbiz A to Z, hosted by George Quaye.



“They [Gospel artists] are the ones who open up more as compared to the other genres; female Gospel artists or men Gospel artist will open up to you genuinely to tell you everything,” he claimed as quoted by Myjoyonline.

When asked on which purpose these artistes consult him, Nana Adu Boafo stated that the reasons differ.



“Some approach me because they want to take revenge, some approach because they want you to destroy someone who appears as a threat to them and some can go as far as seducing you with a woman or something that will disgrace you,” he explained.



He, however, added that there are other means by which some Gospel artistes counter their competitors and these included physical confrontations as well.

