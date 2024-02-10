Make Highlife Song of the Year the biggest award at the GMAs - Dada Hafco suggests

Dada Hafco is a Highlife Musician

Highlife musician, Terry Asare Boamah, popularly known as Dada Hafco, has called on Ghanaian artistes to offer more recognition to the Highlife genre.

According to him, Highlife is the bedrock of all Ghanaian music.



Speaking in an interview with Hitz FM, Dada Hafco said that many current Ghanaian musicians are singing and making Highlife music. However, they are not classifying it as Highlife.



“If we all decide to own it, we could birth a genre that could take over the world. I love what Stonebwoy did when he spoke to Rick Ross because he mentioned that Highlife music is the bedrock of our music,” he said.



Emphasising that Highlife music is the biggest genre in Ghana, he encouraged musicians to be proud to claim it.



“It is the biggest genre in Ghana. The thing is a lot of people make high-life music but they don’t claim it like I do. Like the majority of the people are not like claiming it, as in this is what I do,” he said.

The ‘Our Story’ hitmaker also added that awards schemes such as the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards can place priority on Highlife music to get people interested in it.



“If the VGMA can help and throw more light on Highlife music maybe this year, the biggest award on the night is the one who takes home Highlife Song of the Year. You are going to have a lot of people gunning to do highlife music in the coming years,” he said.



ID/ ADG



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.