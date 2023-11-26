Make gospel events free comment: I was misinterpreted! I never said that - Rev. Abraham Lamptey clarifies

General Overseer of the Believers House of Worship International, Rev. Abraham Lamptey

General Overseer of the Believers House of Worship International, Rev. Abraham Lamptey has said he never said gospel events should be free and that he was taken out of context.

According to him, he did not call for free shows, rather, he said he would not charge people for attending his shows.



“This 3rd December, I am having my annual worship programme dubbed Art of Leadership. I’ve been doing this for the past 16 years; this is the 17th one. So, I had a press story with some bloggers and some press houses.



"During that time, my son T’Kay asked me my stand on those who do worship programmes and take money. Do I have anything against it? This is what I said: ‘I Abraham Lamptey if I have my worship programme, I don’t take money. I have been doing it for 16 years; I don’t take money but if someone is holding a gospel concert and the person has to pay for bills, pay for the musicians, pay the artistes that will come, you pay light you pay everything’ so the gospel concerts I don’t see the reason why you shouldn’t take money,” he said.



Clarifying issues on the November 25 edition of the United Showbiz programme via a phone call, the revered man of God maintained that he will never take money during his worship events because he believes that is the way of communicating with God.



He said: "But if I am having my worship programme, I wouldn’t take money because I see it as preparing food for my God. So to me Abraham Lamptey, I don’t see why I should take money and I think about 10 years ago, I had the same interview with Kwamena Idan on Adom TV 10 years ago and I said the same thing.



"I was really surprised when this heading was given to what I said but I understand, we have been working with you and so sometimes it takes a lot of explanation for somebody to understand what you really want to mean."

He also added that if it is a gospel event, it should be made free but If it's a concert, patrons should be made to pay for it.



