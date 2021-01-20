Makeup Reality Show to enhance Ghanaian beauty

Make-up Reality Show Africa is open to both men and women

Madam Cynthia Afia Kwofie, Chief Executive of Inner Works Creation has said the maiden makeup reality show will enhance the beauty of women by teaching them some basics in the use of makeup.

She said this during the launch of the Make-up Reality Show Africa which is opened to amateur, upcoming make-up artists both male and female.



According to Madam Kwofie who is the former Vice President of Beauty Artists Association, she was appalled with how some women use makeup and is convinced the competition would teach and equip amateur make-up business starters with the requisite knowledge in the makeup business.



"Following the rising desire of young ladies/men to become makeup artists, we decided to develop this competition and with some top-notch makeup professionals who have decided to come on board to help these up and coming make-up artists by giving them exposure among many other benefits," she said.



Madam Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Executive Director at Askof Productions, partners of the Reality Show in her address said the platform offers amateurs the opportunity to learn from professionals.

She mentioned that her outfit decided to partner the project because it was geared towards empowering women in the beauty business so that they can realize their dreams and aspirations.



Aspiring makeup artistes can pick up a registration form at designated centres from January 25 with auditions billed for March 5, 2021.



The 13-week Reality Show would see artist showcase their talents in special effects, bridal makeup among others with TeeBay Beauty, MJ Grand Hotel also partnering the event.