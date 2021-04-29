Male Ghanaian musicians believed to be the ‘Drip lords’

Ghanaian musicians

Musicians are mostly appreciated for the efforts they put into making good music for their fans.

However, there is a list of some Ghanaian musicians who don’t only put their back into making good music; when it comes to fashion they’ve got it!



They have for this reason been conferred with the title "Drip lord" as a result of their stylish appearance. Some musicians undoubtedly have an eye for good stuff, right from the taste for designer wears to the love for African print and accessories you name it.



Everything they wear turns to gold!



Whether at Red-Carpet events or in music videos, they will surely serve followers with style inspiration.



Can your favourite musician be addressed as one of the Best Dressed musicians in the country?



The likes of Dee Money, King Promise, Sarkodie, Medikal, Darko Vibes, Okyeame Kwame, Stonebwoy M.anifest,Omar Sterling, D-Black, Captain Planet, KiDi, Samini are believed to be Ghana's "Drip lords".



Here is a list of musicians with great fashion sense:

Dee Moneey







Sarkodie







D-Black







King Promise





Omar Sterling







Okyeame Kwame







Stonebwoy





Medikal







Captain Planet







Darko Vibes







KiDi





Samini







M.anifest



