Male creatives can't write 'female characters' - Akofa Edjeani

Akofa Edjeani is a veteran actress

As the world celebrates International Women's Day on March 8, 2024, Ghanaian actress Akofa Edjeani has called for more female producers, directors, and writers in the film industry.

Speaking on the New Day show on TV3, she said that women have different perspectives and understandings of women's issues, which they can reflect in their stories.



She criticised the way some male creatives portray women in a negative light and argued that female creatives can better highlight the strengths and ambitions of women in their stories.



She said that women producers and scriptwriters empower women in their stories and that she wants to see more of them in the film business.



“When men write, because they don't understand us, it shows in most of their stories. So they tend to portray women as gossips or husband-snatchers, all the negatives.



“But when women write, we write from a different perspective. When you are writing about women, it's richer because we understand what we go through. We highlight our strengths and ambitions,” she said.

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action to accelerate women's equality.



The 2024 version is on the theme 'Investing in women: Accelerate progress'.



