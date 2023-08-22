Mama Boat wins Gospel Song of the Year at Modern Gospel Awards

Source: Dan Lartey, Contributor

Ghanaian Gospel musician known as Mama Boat bagged an award at the just-ended Modern Gospel Awards (MOGA).

Mama Boat won the Gospel Song of the Year with the song "Reliable God,” which features Gospel artiste Papa Owura.



Mama Boat received her award and expressed gratitude to her team and fans. She received a plague and a certificate to prove that she is the winner of that category as the Gospel Song of the Year with Papa Owura.



The Remedi Entertainment artiste released a 7-track album titled ‘Reliable God’ containing songs like ‘Afe we de3,’ ‘Aseda nka wo,’ ‘Halleluyah,’ ‘Nyame se ayeyi,’ ‘You are God,’ and ‘You are worthy.’

The third edition of MOGA was held at the National Theatre on August 19, 2023, which saw appearances from Georgia Agyei, Rose Adjei, Hopeson Adorye, and Mabel Okyere among other industry players.



MOGA was established in 2013. It prides itself on putting respect, honour, and recognition on these great and hardworking musicians and all the workers in the Gospel Vineyard.



