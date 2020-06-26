Tabloid News

Man arrested and prosecuted for allegedly raping a pig

A 22- year-old man, identified as Ayokunbi Olaniyi, was prosecuted on Tuesday at Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly having sex with a pig.

Olaniyi, who resides in Eleti–Odo area, Iwo Road, Ibadan, was arrested by the police for allegedly raping a pig. The Prosecution Counsel, Opeyemi Olagunju, told the court that on April 2, at about 4 p.m. at Elewi–Odo, Ibadan, the defendant was caught having sex with a pig in a farm at Elewi–Odo area, Ibadan.



He said the offense contravened the provisions of Section 214 (2) of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State 2000. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offense. The Defence Counsel, Mumin Jimoh, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms. Mr. Jimoh said the owner of the pig has forgiven the defendant.

Chief Magistrate Olaide Amzat said "if the owner has forgiven the defendant, has God forgiven him or the pig forgiven him. The law must take its course”.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.