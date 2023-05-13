Man of man jab: Nigel Gaisie explains why he cannot speak against ‘senior’ Mzbel

Nigel Gaisie and Mzbel

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has explained why he is unable to respond directly to an allegation against his ordination by God.

The allegation was leveled by musician Mzbel in 2020 during an interview on Accra-based Onua FM/TV.



He said on the May 6 edition of UTV’s United Showbiz programme hosted by MzGee that as his senior at the Senior High School level, he had opted against responding directly to the episode.



“Mzbel was my senior at ABUSCO, I attended Abuakwa State College. When I was in school, she was out, so, as a principle, I don’t talk about certain things but for the first time let me address this issue.



“If someone tags me a ‘man of man,’ I see it as a figment of their own imagination. I was called by God at the age of 14 and every tree is known by its fruits,” he stressed.



He added that by his associations over the years through school, it has been evident that he has positively impacted the lives of many people he had come into contact with.



