Man 'rescues' woman's iPhone, steals the show during King Promise performance

Young man jumps into pool to save the day

In a remarkable display of courage and selflessness, an unidentified man became the hero of the day when he fearlessly dove into a pool to retrieve a woman's precious iPhone.

In a video shared by blogger GhKwaku, the incident took place during the electrifying performance of renowned artiste King Promise at the Polo Beach Club, where Nigerian musician Mayorkun’s event was taking place.



Amidst the vibrant atmosphere and captivating music, a young woman found herself in distress as her iPhone slipped from her grasp and plummeted into the pool.



Overwhelmed by her fear of water and unable to swim, she stood paralyzed, uncertain about how to retrieve her valuable device.



However, as panic began to set in for the woman, a true hero emerged from the crowd in the form of the brave gentleman, sensing her distress and wasting no time springing into action.



Navigating the water with determination, the courageous man dove beneath the surface and swiftly emerged, holding the waterlogged iPhone triumphantly in his hand.

Witnessing this act of kindness, the audience erupted into applause, acknowledging the man's selfless deed.



The young man jumped back into the pool, fueling the cheers of the crowd. He swam gracefully towards the stage area, where King Promise continued to captivate the audience with his sensational performance.



The unexpected turn of events transformed a typical concert night into an unforgettable spectacle.





















ADA/FNOQ