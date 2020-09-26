0
Man who made sexual comments about DJ Switch claims he was hacked

DJ Switch Man Richard Amoah .png Richard Amoah has come under attack following his comments

Sat, 26 Sep 2020 Source: kuulpeeps.com

A Facebook user identified as Richard Amoah has been heavily criticised for a comment he allegedly made under DJ Switch’s post.

He wrote in pidgin: “A for chop this kiddie,” meaning, “I must have sex with this kid.”

Ama K Abebrese, who was disgusted by the comment took to Twitter to condemn him.

She wrote: “This guy Richard Amoah feels justified writing on the internet that he will ‘rape’ a child; DJ Switch. 'Rape' because a child cannot consent to sex with an adult. I speak with families of defiled children and there is nothing funny about this. This very abhorrent.”

After being criticised for his comment, Richard Amoah, has now claimed that his Facebook account was hacked.

Watch him explain in the video below:



