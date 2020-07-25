Entertainment

Manage a business successfully before you talk about me - Mzbel jabs Afia Schwarzenegger

Musician, Mzbel with her former friend, Afia Schwarzenegger

Musician, Mzbel has asked her former friend Afia Schwarzenegger to ensure that she successfully manages a business before she comes to throw jabs at her.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel who used to be very good friends have fallen out and since thrown jabs at each other.



Mzbel in a recent interview disclosed that Afia Schwarzenegger does not work and just blackmails people of high repute to siphon monies from them for a living.



She also disclosed that Afia Schwarzenegger confessed to having slept with a dog for $5,000; something she will not do because she has unending access to money.



This did not sit down well with Afia Schwarzenegger who has rained insults on the music goddess.

But reacting to the jabs, Mzbel indicated that Afia Schwarzenegger is only qualified to throw jabs at her only when she has been able to successfully manage a business.



According to her, Afia Schwarzenegger could not even manage a radio station which is located in her kitchen so she does not qualify to talk about her, Mzbel.



She said “I Woke up feeling like a Real Boss… Bitch please your kitchen radio with no frequency and no employee couldn’t even survive with all your loud mouth and u say watin? GTFO"



BeLa’s Pub, BeLeye Media, BeL Kids Playground, BeLcare Foundation, BeLjam Recordz, are my registered and running companies!.... I don’t hate on people!”

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.