Manage our destiny well - Burning Fire to presidential candidates

Burning Fire

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

As Ghana heads to the polls on December 7, 2024, musician Burning Fire urges presidential candidates to choose their words wisely, recognizing that the destiny of the citizens hinges on their actions and statements.

According to him, politicians should be capable of drafting policies that improve lives, effectively communicating these policies, and maintaining peace instead of resorting to foul language against opponents and engaging in nefarious plots.



"Burning Stone, 'The Messenger,' is a multi-award-winning music producer, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, singer, and performer. Based in the UK, this African reggae artist brings a message of Liberation and Reconciliation, spreading hope, unity, and love worldwide.



Burning Stone has made waves once again with the release of his latest EP, "Exodus," a compelling musical journey set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of Afrocentric reggae.



The EP, featuring the legendary K.K. Fosu from Ghana and Nigerian comedian-musician Klint Da Drunk, was released on September 2, 2023, coinciding with Burning Stone's birthday. "Exodus," an eight-track masterpiece, delves into themes of unity, peace, and change, bringing people together through the soothing sounds of reggae.



Burning Stone's distinctive "Reggae Kwasa" style, influenced by greats like Lucky Dube, Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Kojo Antwi, Alpha Blondy, and Majek Fashek, creates a spiritual synergy that resonates across borders.

"Exodus" is more than just music; it's a call for reconciliation, understanding, and positive vibrations in a world facing deep-seated issues. Burning Stone's commitment to spreading his messages of hope shines through every track on this EP.



Burning Stone's previous successes, including his hit single "Nicodemus," have garnered him a loyal following, and "Exodus" is poised to further solidify his reputation as a talented reggae artist with a global impact. His musical journey spanning three decades and collaborations with renowned artists like the late Danny Nettey (Ghana), Chidinma Okafor (Nigeria), Bridget Blucher (USA), Kelly Khumalo (South Africa), Peter Mabula (S.Africa), Soweto Spiritual Singers, and Soweto Afropop Opera (S. Africa), Richard Siluma aka Saggy Saggila (the late Lucky Dube’s brother, S.A), and more, is a testament to his dedication to the craft.



Listeners can expect an authentic reggae experience that transcends borders and cultures, making "Exodus" a must-listen for reggae enthusiasts and music lovers alike.



Burning Stone continues to spread his message of liberation and reconciliation through the power of his music.



Check out his single 'Africa Why,' which questions African leadership regarding poor administration after great leaders like Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Nelson Mandela, etc.