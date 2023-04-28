Managing groups is harder than managing solo artistes - Reggie Rockstone

Ghanaian musician, Reggie Rockstone

Reggie Rockstone, a member of the group VVIP, has said that the phenomenon of groups breaking up is not unique to Ghana but happens all over the world.

During an interview with Graphic Showbiz, he said there are many groups that have fallen apart globally, and that groups are more difficult to manage than solo performers.



“Globally, there are lots of groups which have fallen apart, and the truth is that groups are harder to manage than solo artistes. Especially today, with modern technology, people can individually express their artisticness very easily, people have studios on their phones so you know what I am talking about. It is a bit more difficult managing groups, and that is a fact,” he shared.



He also expressed surprise when he was informed that there was no "Best Group of the Year" category at this year’s VGMA.



“I have been busy with other things and until you mentioned it, I didn’t even know there was nothing for music groups this year. I tell you, it is not very easy to keep a group together," he added.



Following these remarks, he praised groups that have remained together for a long time, such as VIP which transitioned to become VVIP.



“People really have to applaud groups which have stayed together for long like VIP to VVIP etc. Even the Jackson Five who were family broke up, talk of the Commodores. I think it is just a wave, and a time will come when the groups will pop up again. As I stated earlier, it is not peculiar to Ghana," he added.

ADA/DO