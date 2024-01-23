Many Ghanaian artistes are corrupt - Reggie Rockstone

Hiplife/Rap artiste, Reggie Rockstone

Hiplife pioneer Reggie Rockstone has spoken out about the corruption that plagues the Ghanaian music industry, accusing some artistes of buying online streams to appear more popular than they really are.

In an interview with Property FM in Cape Coast, Reggie Rockstone said he was worried that many Ghanaian musicians are not getting genuine streaming numbers but are using streaming farms (the practice of artificially increasing streaming numbers by various means).



The Me Na Me Kae hitmaker did not hold back as he drew attention to the corruption in the music scene, saying that it deserves a serious discussion.



"The massive number of streams some musicians claim are sometimes fake because they use streaming farms. The corruption that has crept into music these days is a whole topic for another day that we need to talk about," he stated.



Rockstone also suggested that the makers of popular digital streaming platforms, such as Spotify, are making a lot of money at the expense of the musicians themselves.



He also said that the income generated from these platforms mainly benefits those who created them, especially people from other parts of the world.

"The white people are really having a good time with our money from the digital streaming platforms they've made, like Spotify and the rest.



They're really taking our money, and they always find a new way to cheat, so we have a lot of things that we need to look at," he said.



ID/OG



