Many Nigerians are backward - Kiddwaya

Reality TV star, Kiddwaya

Reality TV star and billionaire son, Kiddwaya has reacted to some social media users comment slamming him over his tweet about God.

Taking to his Twitter page, Kiddwaya urged people not to put too much faith in God as he has given them the power to believe in themselves.



The tweet reads, “Try not put your faith in God too much. He gave us the power to believe in ourselves.”



His statement caused a stir as several people lashed out at him for underrating the power of God.



In a clap back, Kiddwaya said Nigerians are too backward and can’t comprehend a world without religion.



He wrote; “You failed to understand a simple message in that tweet. You like many other Nigerian’s are backwards and can’t fathom a world outside religion or taboo subjects. You can’t even challenge yourself to think outside the status quo. You’re thirst for click baits has made you fragile”.

Below are some reactions,



@thesheddyking wrote, “I need to make money so I can start tweeting nonsense in the name of motivation”



@emykingofficial1 wrote, “See public figure wey dey yarn dust chai. Now like this you don drop quote abi motivation… Mtchew.”



@boodaleye wrote, “There can’t be “too much” Faith with God. God wants us to trust in COMPLETELY. Rich Kidd, this is misleading”