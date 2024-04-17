Many artistes are timid - Nana Poku Ashis

Artiste manager, Nana Poku Ashis

Artiste manager Nana Poku Ashis has reacted to the inclusion of rapper Amerado's song "Kwaku Ananse" in the TGMA nominee list after the musician's petition.

According to him, many Ghanaian creatives are ‘timid’ and refuse to stand up for themselves when they feel wronged.



During a live discussion on Hitz FM on April 16, Ashis pointed out that many musicians don't air their displeasure, even when they know they are right. He called for musicians to be proactive concerning matters affecting them.



“A lot of musicians are very timid. They know what's right, or they have the facts to back their case. But most of them just stay behind. You need to make a case for yourself at all times.



“This has shed light on a typical example of how some of these musicians (if they feel things are going wrong) should act.



“It's not about fighting, it's not about insults. Make a case for yourself, and the right quarters will hear it,” he said.



He highlighted Amerado's case as an example for other artists, showing that making a case for oneself can lead to positive outcomes.

He encouraged musicians to speak up against injustices, stating that silence often allows errors to go uncorrected.



“Amerado has shown the way. If others also feel something unjust has been done to them, I think they should also come up and make a case for themselves.



“You know, there are times when you see the blatant mistakes, but because it's just pundits talking and the artists themselves are not making a case to start, it gets to slide like that,” he said.



Ashis's comments come on the back of updates made to the nomination list for the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).



Following petitions by rapper Amerado and some other artistes, the TGMA board made two updates after a review.



"Lonely Road" by O'Kenneth & Xlim Kid is now recognized as a joint project, not just a feature, while Amerado's "Kwaku Ananse" will be nominated in both the Best Highlife Song and Most Popular Song of the Year categories, with the original version replacing the remix.

