Many artistes spend on women and drinks rather than invest in themselves - Babs Direction

Ghanaian music video director Babs Direction has given his thoughts on why the Ghana music industry is in decline.

Taking to his Twitter handle on September 3, Babs Direction argued that many Ghanaian artistes refuse to invest in their craft and don’t even bother to promote themselves.



He added that these artistes would rather spend their money on women and drinks than on themselves. Thus, playing 80% of Ghanaian music on the airwaves would not solve the problems in the music industry.



“Playing 80% Ghanaian songs won't change the fact that some of our artists hate investing and promotion and act very cheaply. They love to spend on women and drinks. The same women don't even subscribe to their music,” he posted.



His tweet comes in response to calls for more support from the media. Many stakeholders pushed for the playing majority of Ghanaian songs by media houses to help boost support.



