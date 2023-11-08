Many event organizers are to be equally blamed for contract breaches - Consultant

Most agreements between organizers and artistes are not contractual

Event consultant, Martin Kwadwo Asare, has shed light on the challenges faced by the event industry in Ghana, especially issues with unofficial agreements and payment delays.

He explained that these practices are common but detrimental to all parties involved.



Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb Entertainment, Martin Asare cited the absence of formal, written contracts for agreements between artistes and organizers as part of the challenges.



He said that many deals are sealed with verbal agreements, leaving no legal recourses in cases of disputes or disagreements.



Martin Asare also blamed event organisers for contract breaches, stating that many organisers are not able to meet the requirements of signed contracts and as such, are forced to accommodate the demands of artistes.



“The kind of deals we have with them, we don't even sometimes sign paper contracts. So you cannot even go back to them if anything happens,” he said.

Martin Asare also cited payment delays as another critical issue within the industry.



He illustrated the problem with the example of an artiste who initially demands GH¢70,000 for their services, but the organizer pays only GH¢20,000 upfront, and then is unable to pay the balance within the specified timeframe.



Asare added that this lack of clarity and accountability can strain relationships between artists and event organizers.



He stressed that artists may become dissatisfied with the payment terms, and organizers often have to negotiate to avoid conflicts.



“And we keep lying to ourselves as event organizers, we keep lying to our sponsors. And then we are being manipulated by our celebrities and stars. Everybody's guilty. But have you ever had an event organizer taking an artist to court?” he questioned.

