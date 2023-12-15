Many female comedians in Ghana lack confidence - Jacinta

Ghanaian comedienne, Jacinta

Ghanaian comedienne Jacinta Asi Ocansey has shed light on the challenges faced by female comedians in Ghana.

According to her, the scarcity of women in the comedy scene is due to a lack of confidence among them.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Jacinta shared her journey into comedy, stressing the need for resilience in a male-dominated industry and the importance of confidence in breaking through stereotypes.



"It is presumed that comedy is for men and women are not cut for it, so once you decide to be a comedian, you are seen in some way. I didn’t get it easy starting my career, and I still get comments about why a beautiful girl like me has decided to ‘fool’



“I was very passionate about comedy and never cared about whatever anyone said. I needed to break through and in doing that, I had to build my confidence and today I am proud of what I have become. I never allowed whatever anyone said to bring me down.



“You don’t have to listen to negative comments if you are focused on something," Jacinta explained.

Jacinta, who headlined successful shows like "One Night Stand" and "Woman On Top," suggested that female comedians can enhance their skills by starting with smaller gigs and gradually progressing to larger stages as they build self-esteem.



"I have featured a few females on my show a couple of times, and what I realized is that they lacked self-confidence. Maybe the stage was too much for them, but they can start from the pubs, weddings, and then move onto the main stage with time," she recommended.



She stressed the importance of comediennes being confident and bold during their sets as it would enable them wow the audience with their craft.



“When you are so confident, you can even turn a joke which is not too funny into a side-splitting one. The boldness with which you would coin your joke will make the fans fall for it”, she disclosed.



