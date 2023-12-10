Many people can't relate to gospel songs composed fully in Twi - Ola Michael

Entertainment Pundit, Ola Michael

Entertainment pundit Ola Michael has supported the suggestion by Nigerian gospel artiste Nathaniel Bassey for Ghanaian gospel artistes to sing more in English.

He said that this would help them reach a wider audience and market their songs better.



He made these comments on the December 11 edition of the United Showbiz show on UTV, where he argued that singing in Twi limits the appeal and understanding of gospel songs.



He cited songs by veteran gospel artistes but argued that most of those songs have very little international appeal because they are fully in Twi.



He added that many people in Ghana and abroad do not understand Twi and therefore cannot relate to the message of the songs.



“These songs are good. But we only know them in Ghana because these songs are fully in Twi. Even in Ghana, those who don’t understand Twi would be unable to relate. I think that is what the man is saying. It’s so painful that gospel artistes are resisting the advice.

“Suppose you compose a song fully in Twi and upload it on a streaming platform. How many people are supposed to stream that song? Because they don't even understand it. And on those digital platforms, it's not only Ghanaians. It's worldwide. So if you compose songs in a worldwide language, other people would be able to stream them. So I think we should consider his advice,” he said.



He cited the case of Patience Nyarko, who had been in the gospel music industry for over 19 years but gained a wider appeal due to her recent use of the English language in her songs.



He further gave examples of some Ghanaian gospel artistes who have been successful by singing in English, such as Joe Mettle and MOG Music.



According to him, MOG Music’s recent collaboration with Donnie McClurkin, a famous American gospel singer, was because of his use of English.



“Look at Patiece Nyarko. Many people think she just started doing music, but she has been doing songs for over 19 years. But people didn't know because she had been doing songs in Twi.

"But look at people like Joe Mettle and MOG Music, who have been doing songs in English. See where they’re going. MOG Music recently collaborated with Donnie McClurkin. If he was composing songs in a language we did not understand, would he have achieved that?” he expressed.



Ola Michael explained that Nathaniel Bassey was not trying to impose his views on Ghanaian gospel artistes, but rather sharing his experience and advice.



He said that Nathaniel Bassey has years of experience in the gospel music industry and has gained global recognition by singing in English.



He urged Ghanaian gospel artistes to consider Nathaniel Bassey's suggestion and add a little bit of English to their songs.



He added that this would make their songs more accessible and impactful to people who do not understand Twi.

“So this is what the man is advising us. He didn’t just start music; he has years of experience. He’s simply telling gospel artistes to add a little bit of English to their songs. What is bad about that?



"It's gospel; if you want me to understand the message, let it be in a language I understand; if not, you have not ministered to me,” he said.



It will recalled that during the Jesus Christ Encounter event at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 2, Nathaniel Bassey advised Ghanaian gospel artistes to sing in English to reach more people around the world.



He also hoped that Ghanaian gospel artistes would host their concerts in Nigeria and other countries in the future.



His comments, however, sparked debate about the use of language in music and how it influences the marketability of songs from Ghana.

Many argued that singing in English was not necessary, while others sided with Nathaniel Bassey and claimed that singing in English boosts the international appeal of the songs.



ID/MA



