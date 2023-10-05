Many people who call themselves prophets are not called by God - Sonnie Badu

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Sonnie Badu

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer/songwriter, Sonnie Badu, has emphasised that many individuals who declare themselves as “prophets” have, in fact, not been called by God.

In an interview on Hitz FM, Sonnie Badu insisted that, contrary to popular belief, one does not need to be ordained as a prophet in order to receive prophecies from God.



According to him, anyone can be a prophet.



“The prophetic is very needed; you need a prophet in your life, someone who is called by God so they direct you. People do think that if someone bears the title "prophet,", it means the person is endorsed by God but that is not the case. Your pastor could be your prophet; he might not have that title but God could use him. You don't have to have that title to be a prophet,” he stated.



The “Baba” hitmaker further stated that many people who call themselves prophets do not have the calling and are creating problems for Christianity.



“You dont need the title; some are carrying the title but do not have the calling. That's where the problem is, who ordained you? Who endorsed you? You can just get up and call yourself a prophet, yet God didn’t call you,” he expressed.



Sonnie Badu’s comments join the ever-increasing debate on prophecies, especially false prophecies usually targeted at celebrities and the backlash.

ID/OGB



