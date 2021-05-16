Maradona adwenfi: Kuami Eugene fires Guru in 'Sika Ba Fie' remix

L-R: Guru, Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene appears to have sent a message to Guru, known in private life as Maradona Yeboah Adjei, to stop conniving and gossiping through the Sika Aba Fie remix.

VGMA Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene, threw shots at Guru whilst delivering some excellent punchlines.



Translating his verse, partly in Twi, he called Maradona a devious minded person who needs to think good thoughts about people.



Unfortunately, hiplife artiste Guru has been fingered as the Maradona mentioned in his verse.



This connection may have erupted from their disagreement earlier this year which took a turn for the worse as both artists attacked each other.



Kweku Darlington’s Sika Aba Fie remix features Yaw TOG, Fameye, Kweku Flick and Kuami Eugene.

It was produced by JayScratch, with the video shot at Darlington hood, Moshie Zongo in Kumerica.





All seemed to be well when Kuami Eugene wished the hiplife artiste, Guru, a happy birthday. But after listening to his verse on the Sika Aba Fie remix, was it all a hoax?



I can win the grammy’s if I get more support- Kuami Eugene assures May 10, 2021 [Video]Adonko Boss gifts Kuami Eugene tear-rubber Range Rover Velar 2020 April 15, 2021