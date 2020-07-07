Entertainment

Mark Asari gives us a word in new inspirational single 'Welcome home'

British-Ghanaian artist, Mark Asari delivers on his new track titled 'Welcome Home' and is a part of the series of the new faith-based Christian singles he plans to release in the near future.

The track is an upbeat number driven by soulful guitar chords and has an infectious groove that has the listeners hooked as well as delivering a strong message. The message of the song explains how big God's grace is, enough for him to always accept us back into his will no matter how far we've been away from him, as long as we are truly repentant.



"But if we confess our sins to him, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all wickedness," 1 John 1:9, NLT.



Mark explains this change in direction as being newly born again and wanting to live a life that genuinely represents Christ in all he does. This decision came about after so long of feeling stagnant and not really feeling any sense of direction in life.



And with where the world is going no longer wanting to experience it without having a strong relationship with God to help direct and manoeuvre him through it. Even as far as musically, choosing to use his God-given talents to glorify all things of God.

Famously known for taking part in the UK talent show, The Voice UK winning the hearts of many with his inspiring story being someone stutters when speaking, however when it came to singing or expressing himself musically, he was fluent.



Watch the video below:





Source: Talk Media Ghana

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.