Mark Asari wakes up in heaven in new video for 'Blessed'

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

British-Ghanaian artist and former The Voice UK contestant, Mark Asari returns with a brand new visual for his latest effort ‘Blessed’.

Shot in London, the Quason Matthews directed visual is a conceptual piece finding Mark waking up in the middle of an empty field in confusion.



Unaware of his whereabouts he wonders around till he eventually finds a group of people who seem to be right at home.



Dressed in all white, they warmly welcome Mark and invite him for a feast at an already prepared dinner table.

They later revealed to him that he is in heaven.



Watch the video for ‘Blessed’ below.





Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor