Market your songs like Davido is doing - Don Jazzy tells artistes

Music producer, Don Jazzy

Nigerian superstar David Adeleke popularly known as Davido keeps making waves with the level of reception and recognition his fourth studio album "Timeless" has garnered.

After the release of the album on Friday, March 31, the album has topped numerous music charts and has also made its way into the global markets.



Davido, while promoting the album on various platforms, revealed that he wants the album to be classical to the point that it will forever be remembered and it appears that his wish is coming to pass.



Following the investments Davido made in the promotion of the album, Nigerian record producer Michael Collins Ajereh, also known as Don Jazzy has praised the singer for his dedication and hard work.



Don Jazzy claimed in a tweet that Davido did not depend on the fact that he is "OBO" and that his album will undoubtedly be successful after its release.

Instead, he took steps to make sure the record would be a success once it was released by heavily promoting the album.



Don Jazzy asked other musicians to learn from Davido's promotion of his record and incorporate it into their daily lives in order to further the international recognition of the Nigerian music industry.



He added that marketing the beautiful project artistes worked hard on does not reduce their swag hence they should always promote their songs in the best way possible.



He wrote: "Dear artists hope you can see how Davido is marketing his album. He didn’t form oh I’m OBO so everybody will cop my shit. Marketting your beautiful project that you worked hard on does not reduce your swag."