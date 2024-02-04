Marriage has brought out the best version of myself - Becca

Becca and her Nigerian husband

Ghanaian singer, Becca, has described marriage as the best thing to ever happen in her life.

According to her, getting married to her current husband, Sani Tobi Daniels, has has unraveled the better version of herself, adding, that all aspects of her life have seen positive impacts.



In a chat with Graphic Showbiz, the mother of one said, “Now, I think through things before reacting, and calmer than I used to be. My perspective on life has changed and I have a better understanding of things. I am also more patient and caring now. Marriage has really made me mature and I am happy with myself”.



Becca also established that she wouldn't entirely attribute the success of her marriage to keeping it private.



“I haven’t kept my marriage on the quiet, it is not deliberate. Yes, my husband is a more private person but he still has my career at heart. I think our strong connection is the driving force.

“We are not really on the quiet, my husband and I are out there. I love him, he loves me and we do our thing. He is a businessman and his kind of business is not out there and that is probably why you don’t see or hear of him often. I just love my husband to bits and that is what keeps us going,” she added.



Touching on the challenges of striking a balance between career and family, Becca said she is trying her best to keep it going.



She credits the strong bond and love between them as their means of maintaining a healthy relationship.