Marriage is a cage - Brother Sammy

Brother Sammy Yellow.png Gospel Musician, Brother Sammy

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel musician, Samuel Opoku, popularly known as Brother Sammy, has advised singles and suitors not to rush into marriage.

According to the self-acclaimed ‘nation’s worshipper’ on Joy Prime, committing to marriage involves making sound judgments and taking one’s time.

He also used the word ‘cage’ to describe marriage and added that people are dying in them.

“Marriage is cool, but the advice I’ll give everybody is, don’t rush into marriage. Marriage is a cage. Don’t rush into marriage, because some people have married and they’re dying,” he said.

Brother Sammy, after disclosing all these,, indicated that he loves children more than marriage and his reason is that children will stay with you no matter what while your partner can leave your side.

“Marriage has killed many people. As for me, I love children more than marriage. Giving birth is better than getting married.

“Because if you fall ill today, your child will be by your side. But your spouse can neglect you in times of illness and go for another partner,” he said on Wednesday.

