Marriage is not for me, having a child is more important - Wanlov the Kubolor

Wed, 5 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician and actor Wanlov the Kubolor, known for his unapologetic and unconventional views, has spoken about his stance on marriage.

The conversation revolved around Wanlov's personal beliefs on marriage and parenthood, which he shared candidly.

In an interview with one of Talkertainment’s hosts, Doreen Abanema Abayaa, when asked about his views on marriage, Wanlov the Kubolor made it clear that marriage was not for him.

He said, "Marriage is not for me, no, no. I feel like having a child is heavier than marriage. Having a child is a responsibility between two people that, no matter what, you have to uphold more than holding a marriage together."

He also noted that the commitment and responsibility that come with having a child are far more significant than being married.

The artiste believes that two people who choose to have a child together are bound by a stronger bond than those who are married.

“Having a child, that can of marriage is superior to me than a wedding. I am actually married. I married for a green card in America in 2006, but I never applied,” he expressed.

The 'Konkonsa' artiste went on to reveal that he had been legally married in the United States since 2006.

However, he clarified that he only got married for a green card and never applied for one.

He said, "I just picked up my stuff and left, but I am still legally married in America, but it's just for the papers."



