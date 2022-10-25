0
Menu
Entertainment

Married man destroys girlfriend's Range Rover after he allegedly caught her cheating

Married Man Car.png Olufunmilayo Ochuko Edo went crazy over his side chick at a night club in Nigeria, Lagos

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Nigerian married man identified as Olufunmilayo Ochuko Edo, caused a scene at a popular Lagos Night club when he destroyed a Range Rover belonging to his side-chick, Ifeyinwa after she allegedly cheated on him.

In a video making rounds on social media, Ochucho was captured in the company of security guards who restrained him from inflicting harm on his girlfriend and further ruining the vehicle.

According to reports, he was said to have traced Ifenyiwa to the nightclub upon a tip-off only to find out that she was in the company of another man.

Upon arrival at the scene, he decided to take revenge by damaging the exterior of her car and breaking its glasses and side mirrors.

Mr. Ochuko Edo was also heard yelling that he bought his girlfriend the car while labeling her a prostitute for cheating on him.

Ifenyiwa on the other hand went haywire, as it took the intervention of some guards to prevent her from doing the worst.

Chancing on the video on social media, many have expressed shock at seeing how a married man could publicly fight over another woman.

Others have lambasted the married man for shamelessly overreacting over a side-chick.

However, Ife has spoken on the entire incident;

“I never knew he would go this far as he saw me at W-bar lounge chilling yesterday and decided to destroy the car I bought with my hard-earned money. He was screaming on top of his voice that he bought the car for me which is a lie from the pit of hell. I bought the Range in May 2022, with some of the money I got from selling my Venza.

"This man has never bought even a bicycle for me. This is a clear case of mental derangement cause I never asked him to leave his wife and kids for me as he claimed in the viral video. I’ve gone further to ensure he’s detained at the lkoyi police.”

The married man has apologized for his behavior adding that he will work on seeking mental help.

Watch the video and post below:





Watch some GhanaWeb TV programmes below.







EB/EA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro