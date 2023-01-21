Married men are sweeter than single men - Actress claims

Controversial actress Esther Nwachukwu has expressed a preference for dating married men as against singles.

She noted that dating someone else’s husband is ‘the sweetest thing on earth’, especially, if they possess a number of qualities she listed.



Nwachukwu argued that single guys could never be compared to married men because they have divided attention asides not being sweet.



In a video shared on her Instagram page, she said in pidgin English;



“See, the way person husband dey sweet. Do you know that somebody’s husband is the sweetest man on earth? Person husband dey sweet pass single guys. I’m talking about person husband wey get money. Person husband dey sweet. E come worse when the guy come fine, come sabi knack, come get big gbola, come get money.

“Trust me, married men are the sweetest! Married men are so sweet that they can make one go crazy," she stated.



Watch the video below:



