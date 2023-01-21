1
Menu
Entertainment

Married men are sweeter than single men - Actress claims

Video Archive
Sat, 21 Jan 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Controversial actress Esther Nwachukwu has expressed a preference for dating married men as against singles.

She noted that dating someone else’s husband is ‘the sweetest thing on earth’, especially, if they possess a number of qualities she listed.

Nwachukwu argued that single guys could never be compared to married men because they have divided attention asides not being sweet.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, she said in pidgin English;

“See, the way person husband dey sweet. Do you know that somebody’s husband is the sweetest man on earth? Person husband dey sweet pass single guys. I’m talking about person husband wey get money. Person husband dey sweet. E come worse when the guy come fine, come sabi knack, come get big gbola, come get money.

“Trust me, married men are the sweetest! Married men are so sweet that they can make one go crazy," she stated.

Watch the video below:

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker