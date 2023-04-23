Married men should surround themselves with friends who see cheating as a big deal - Life coach

Popular Nigerian relationship coach, Solomon Buchi

Life coach, Solomon Buchi, has cautioned men to always surround themselves with friends who have strong family values.

He has advised them to be around fellow married men who are kind to their wives and perceive cheating as a big deal.



He noted that any man who chooses to hang out with corrupt friends will one day consider being like them.



Also, he asked men to desist from friends who chastise them for loving their wives right.



In a long Twitter post, he wrote; “Married men, surround yourself with fellow married men who have strong family values; men who are kind to their wives; men who don’t pursue little girls and see cheating as a big deal. I know we are men, and we feel it’s not that deep, but a man who hangs out with corrupt friends will one day consider being like them.

"You honestly can make friends with mature family men who respect their wives, and challenge you to be a better husband. Not friends that will call you a SIMP for loving your wife right. Throw them into the dustbin."



