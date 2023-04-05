3
Marry a rich man - Christiana Awuni to women

Wed, 5 Apr 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian actress, Christiana Awuni has advised women in the country who plan to settle down in marriage to do so with wealthy men.

In an interview with Kofi Adomah, the popular actress firmly stated that women must never harbour the intention of getting married to a man who is poor under any circumstance.

Christiana Awuni explained that most men who are primarily poor shockingly get a weird taste for some particular women once they begin to make money.

What this means is that, if you are a woman who decides to stick with a poor man with the hope that you guys are building a life together, he might ditch you when he begins to get money.

Christiana Awuni defined a rich man as one who has a nice place to stay and can at least provide the basic needs of a lady.

