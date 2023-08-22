Marry multiple wives if you want to live long – Pastor admonishes

Reverend Meshack Aboh

Reverend Meshack Aboh has asserted that men who aspire to live long should consider having multiple wives.

Speaking on a panel discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz on August 19, 2023, Reverend Aboh emphasized that there is no wrongdoing in polygamous unions and cited biblical examples to support his view.



He argued that numerous figures in the Bible, revered for their faith, had multiple wives without it being considered a sin.



He suggested that these historical precedents demonstrate that polygamy is not contrary to biblical teachings.



Drawing from his personal life, he revealed that he has practiced polygamy for over two decades, having two wives since the year 2000. He expressed confidence in his perspective, asserting that embracing polygamy could contribute to a longer life span.



“I have multiple wives, as far back as 2000, and I am saying that if you want to live long many more wives, this pastor that is campaigning against polygamy, I can guess that he has regretted marrying one wife…" he added.





