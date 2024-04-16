Marrying a ‘satanic’ person can lead to one’s downfall in life - Kwaku Manu

Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu

Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu has stressed on the need for individuals to be wary of the kind of people they choose as their partners for marriage.

According to him, marriage is pivotal to the survival of humanity, as prescribed by God to enable mankind to procreate.



He, however, stated that despite the relevance of marriage in one’s life, opting for a partner who is not the right fit in terms of attitude and character could make things worse for an individual and possibly affect their businesses as well.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Manu noted that it is imperative for individuals to ensure that their partners possess the right attitudes, especially honesty, for the marriage to thrive.



“Marriage is one of the most expensive things in the world because it is God’s wish and command. Some people say things are thriving for them after marriage but if you marry a satanic person, it can lead to your downfall. There are instances where the woman is honest but the man might be a liar.

“When the woman finds out later, it could jeopardize the relationship. A dishonest woman is more dangerous than one who engages in extra-marital affairs. One of the things I detest in life is lies, such people should be feared,” he advised.



