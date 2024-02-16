Martha Ankomah's 6 demands in GH¢5m defamation suit against LilWin

Martha Ankomah and LilWin

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, actress Martha Ankomah filed a defamation lawsuit against fellow actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin.

According to the actress, LilWin without provocation on February 8, 2024, went on a social media tirade against her for allegedly consistently turning down offers from movie directors to feature in Kumawood - the Twi movie industry.



While denying the claims by LilWin which include her alleged description of Kumawood storylines as senseless, Martha Ankomah argued that the statements by the actor among other things were lies published with malicious intent which has caused her disaffection and lowered her in the eyes of right-thinking Ghanaians.



In her legal pursuit to hold LilWin accountable for alleged defamation against her character, Martha Ankomah, represented by Nii Apatu Plange from Ankoma-Sey, Apatu Plange & Partners, made six demands:



a. Damages in the sum of 5 million Ghana cedis for the defamatory statements made by Defendant.



b. Compensatory damages for the damage done to the reputation of Plaintift.

c. Aggravated damages for the reckless and malicious publication of the defamatory words.



d. An order directing the Defendant to publish an apology and a retraction of the said defamatory words with the same prominence.



e. Injunction restraining the Defendant from further publishing and causing to be published the said or similar words defamatory of Plaintiff.



f. Legal Costs.



