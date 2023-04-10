0
Martha Ankomah's impressive dancing skills wow fans

Martha Ankomah Dance Moves Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankomah

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Martha Ankomah, a Ghanaian actress, has been making waves on social media with her impressive dancing skills in a recent video she posted.

On her Instagram account, Martha can be seen dancing to the popular DJ Nektunez-produced track 'Ameno' while donning a beautiful white pencil dress and wishing her over three million followers a happy Easter.

Martha, who is renowned for her graceful personality and exceptional fashion sense, wowed her fans and admirers with her dancing prowess in the video.

Many social media users showered her with praises for her elegance, beauty, and remarkable dancing abilities, with some even confessing their love for her.

One of Martha's fellow actresses, Gloria Sarfo, couldn't help but express her admiration for her colleague's performance, saying, "Thaaaaaat's right‼ Yaa Van Damme shows them, give them, give them."

This was followed by a fan commenting, "I've never seen you like this before." ❤️❤️ my crush," while another asked Martha to teach them her moves, saying, "Come and teach me your moves please I want to learn."

ADA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
