Marvelous Praise Youth Choir to perform on December 12

Some members of the choir

Source: Justice Walker, Contributor

The 2020 edition of the gospel choral event dubbed, ‘What's Next?’ will be staged by the Marvelous Praise Youth Choir (MPYC) on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 3 pm.

The event will be held at the Bubiashie SDA Church, with popular Ghanaian comedian, OB Amponsah as MC. There will also be live feeds on Hope Channel Ghana and the Youtube Channel of Marvelous Praise Youth Choir.



The theme, ‘The Marvelous Story’ evokes the awesomeness of the Illimitable God in His gracious dealings with humanity.

MPYC will be fifteen years (15) next month and has nurtured great talents and singers with potentials as well as shaping members to create careers out of music while helping people express their sorrows, emotions, and joyous moments through singing.



With over thirty members, MPYC exists to share the love of Christ through song ministration, the essence of providing opportunities for outreach and services.

