Mary Ghansah in 'More than a Song' concert

Mary Ghansah

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

Veteran Gospel musician is gearing up for her annual concert More Than A Song, scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 3 at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Calvary Temple- Spintex Road.

Joining her on stage for the concert will be Hannah Marfo, Uncle Ato, Celestine Donkor, ACP Kofi Sarpong, Edwin Dadson, Kwaku Teye, and Sly Badu.



The purpose of the concert according to the singer is to encourage Christians not to worship God with their lip only but to add their hearts to it. To her, God frauds at lip service.



Speaking in an interview she stated that “Every year, God gives us vessels who are prepared to stand with us to minister to the people God brings to the programme. Prayer has gone into the selection of the song ministers and she believes God will do wonders on the night”.

Musicians who have passed through previous editions of More Than A Song concert are Selina Boateng, Piesie Esther, Abena Ruthy, and Michael Anthonio among others.



The concert has been around for more than three decades and Mary Ghansah says this is her small way of saying thank you to Jesus for all the wonderful things He has done in her life. Mary Ghansah has been in the music industry for close to four decades and has songs like Kronkron, No Size, Owo Tumi, Otumfo, Nyame MMA, Aseda, Nhyira, Hen Agya, Onipa Ben Ni, and Sweet Jesus among others.