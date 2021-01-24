Mask up folks! Coronavirus raging like a wild fire – KSM

Kwaku Sintim-Misa

As the mask-wearing campaign continues across different social strata, a member of the entertainment industry has added his voice.

Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM), the man touted as Ghana’s ‘King of Comedy’ posted a tweet encouraging ‘folks’ to wear their masks because coronavirus was raging like a wildfire.



“INTENSIVE CARE UNITS of Major hospitals are fully occupied with PATIENTS. Chose R.I.P. over RIP. The first one is RESIST IF POSSIBLE. You know the second one,” his tweet read in part.



Ghana’s virus caseload has been steadily increasing over the past week drawing concerns from government and other civil society players on the need to take measures to curb the rise.

The wearing of face masks in public is compulsory with police mandated to deal with persons who flout the directive. Some categories of gatherings have also been banned.



Some watchers have said even though lockdowns were expensive and uncomfortable, government might have to consider that option in order to buy time for intervention efforts and to avert further strain on the public health system.



