Masked man storms Zylofon FM; threatens to kill Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta, radio personality

Media personality Blakk Rasta has revealed a man broke into Zylofon FM and threatened to end his life.

According to him, due to the unfortunate incident, the FM station has been shut down, and security presence tightened.



Although the perpetrator is unknown, Blakk Rasta described the person as a man in a mask.



BlakkRasta took to Twitter on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, to tweet on the shutdown of Zylofon FM’s transmission as well as the threat on his life.

“Transmission on @zylofon1021fm shut down. A man broke into the building, masked threatening to kill me. Police and security here…”



