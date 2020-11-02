Massive love for Lord Morgan as industry players throng 'Gold' EP listening session

Official artwork for the EP

A host of radio presenters, disc jockeys, musicians, artiste managers, journalists and pundits assembled at Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra, Saturday, October 31 to listen and critique Lord Morgan’s ‘Gold’ EP.

Backed by his able manager Mr. Logic, the singer, among others took the guests on a journey of how songs on the EP were recorded and what informed the various collaborations.



The ‘Gold’ EP has five classic tunes. While ‘My Baby’ features Stonebwoy, ‘Party Time’ features Strongman. Edem, Sista Afia and Bisa Kdei have been featured on ‘1 Man’, ‘Promise’ and ‘Be Nice’ respectively.



Participants of the event having listened to the songs lauded Lord Morgan and his team for putting together a masterpiece. They expressed the greatest conviction that EP will appeal to music lovers if given the needed attention and promotion.



A nicely carved wood that had the image of Lord Morgan and titles of the songs on the EP embossed on was unveiled to crown the occasion.

“I see this as the beginning of his career. It’s evident of hard work and that is why I did this plague so he places in his room and it stays forever,” said Mr. Logic.



He disclosed that the EP will be released on Monday, November 2, 2020. The EP, according to Mr. Logic, is being released ahead of an album scheduled for release in January 2021. The said album, he mentioned, will have collaborations from Ace Hood, Mavado and other top foreign acts.





Thanks for coming through for EP listening & Dinner “GOLD” ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Xe93O5mzyK — #KingOfDangmeMusic (@lordmorganmusic) November 2, 2020