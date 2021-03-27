Massive public reception has been the reason for my success - Gyakie

Singer Gyakie

Fast-rising Afro-Fusion music sensation Gyakie, whose real name is Jacqueline Acheampong has expressed gratitude to the massive public reception in Ghana and around the world, for being the reason behind her rocketing music career.

Gyakie, who is the daughter of the Highlife legend Nana Acheampong, said this in an interview with Giovani Caleb on Showbiz 360 on TV3, Friday, March 26.



The “Forever” hitmaker revealed that she began her music career in early 2019, that was “when I started my music career, before music I wanted to become an entrepreneur but then music decided to tell me that this is the time to start.



Right after I dropped my first song, the feedback that I got made me take it seriously. It hasn’t been an all-smooth journey but we’ve been able to conquer it”.



“First of all, I consider my fans a lot, people that have invested so much in the music I’m doing, sometimes I get messages from people saying that I shouldn’t stop doing music because they’ve actually been on my songs to heal themselves, so my fans, most importantly, are one of the things that keep me going and makes me want to do music and not quit”.



She also pointed out that she owes gratitude to her fellow artistes like Efyah and Sarkodie for posting her songs on their social media handles respectively, opening up the avenue for her to meet artistes like Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy who were enthused about her art.

“I remember Sarkodie posted my song “Never Like This” when it dropped, big surprise, Efyah has also been doing it and supporting as well, all of them. I have actually met Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, and the reception was very lovely. Wizkid posted my song” she pointed out.



When asked which artiste she would love to record with now that she is at the center of the limelight, she replied that she “would want to work with Asa, the Nigerian artiste(Mr. Jailer hitmaker), I love her vibe, I listen to her songs a lot but with the Ghanaian industry, I’m quite familiar with a lot of them so going into the studio with them will be a nice time”.



The “Never Like This” songstress has recently signed a record deal with Sony Music International/RCA Records in the United Kingdom, managed by Flip Music. She has been nominated in three categories in the upcoming 3Music Awards for the Emerging Woman of The Year, EP of The Year, and Breakthrough Act of The Year respectively.



Gyakie is an International Business student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) Business School, with the dream of becoming an entrepreneur.



She thanked all her teeming fans and entreated them to follow her on all her social media handles to patronize her music.