Master Que wins Electronic Music DJ at Guinness Ghana DJ Awards

Master Que

Celebrated Disc Jockey, Master Que has won the ‘Electronic Music DJ’ awards at the 11th edition of the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards. His win makes him the first ever DJ to win the award in Ghana following the introduction of the award category this year.

Master Que has a keen interest in electronic music and has over the years been advocating for the inclusion of a category to acknowledge the hard work and contribution of musicians and DJs with an interest in the genre.



In an interaction with the media after the awards ceremony, Master Que dedicated the award to colleague DJs who have long been fighting for the introduction of the ‘Electronic Music DJ’ category.



He said, "This win is not just for me; it's for every electronic music enthusiast in Ghana. It's a recognition of our collective passion and a milestone in the journey to raise the electronic music scene in our country.



"I extend my deepest gratitude to the organizers of the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards for not only acknowledging the significance of electronic music but for embracing its vibrant culture. Special thanks to Merqury Republic for spearheading an event that celebrates the diversity of our music landscape.

"This award is a testament to the progressive spirit of the Ghanaian music industry, and I am honored to be a part of this beautiful moment."



The Guinness Ghana DJ Awards was organized at the Grand Arena in Accra on Saturday, November 25. The night featured performances from A-list artistes like Shatta Wale, Keche, Edem, DJ Faculty, Gal Dem DJ, DopeNation, and many others.



