Masturbation can cause brain malfunction - Herbal Doctor reveals

A scene from 'In Bed With Adwen' show on ETV

Herbal doctor and Manager of Givers Industries, Kofi Karikari Peprah, also known as Doctor KK has disclosed that masturbation has the tendency to cause forgetfulness in men.

In an interview with Adwen the Love Doctor on the “In Bed With Adwen” adult edutainment programme on eTV Ghana, he observed that there are many known negative effects of masturbation, however, forgetfulness is one that a lot of people do not know about.



“People who masturbate sometimes experience the effects on their brain. It is either they become easily forgetful or it goes so far as driving them mad”, he revealed.



Dr. KK added that some people have their effects so bad that they are not able to control themselves when in the presence of a woman. “Someone can come across a woman that he likes and try talking to her. Just by having a conversation with her, he might cum”, he said.

According to him, masturbation is only acceptable if it is to provide sperm as a sample for a medical test.



He mentioned that any doctor who approves masturbation for any reason aside this is a bad doctor.